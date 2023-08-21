I don't need a million-dollar salary, says presidential hopeful Tan Kin Lian

In 2011, Tan Kin Lian said that he'd donate half of his salary if he were elected as Singapore's president.

12 years later, in his second bid for president, the 75-year-old said: "I don't need a million-dollar salary".

"I believe a part of that money can go into charity," he explained in a Facebook livestream on Monday (Aug 21) night, adding that he would do so in private.

According to the Public Service Division, the president earns $1.54 million a year.

On the eve of Nomination Day, the presidential hopeful did an hour-long livestream that touched on some points that were pertinent to Singaporeans.

When asked about how he'd work with the Government to bring down the cost of living in Singapore, Tan talked about his principle of not wasting money.

"That has been very much a part of my corporate life. Even in my personal life, I don't just spend a lot of money on branded products," the former NTUC Income chief said.

He said that the recent increase in goods and services tax (GST) is "unnecessary", adding that his long-term goal is to have GST "totally scrapped".

Should he be elected as president, Tan also aims to make changes to the nation's mandatory death penalty.

While the president has the power to grant clemency, it can only be done on the Cabinet's advice.

Noting that this issue isn't easy to navigate, he said: "I think we should give the discretion to the judge on whether or not the death sentence should be given out".

In cases of doubt, compassion should be exercised, he explained, saying: "you don't take away a person's life".

But implementing this would require cooperation with the Parliament over time, Tan added.

Race to the Istana

Along with Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Ng Kok Song, Tan received his certificate of eligibility on Aug 18.

On Monday, the presidential hopeful announced the full list of his proposer, seconder and assenters.

Former presidential candidate and opposition politician Tan Jee Say, and opposition politician and lawyer Lim Tean are his proposer and seconder respectively.

Among his eight assenters are Leong Sze Hian, honorary chairman of Singapore Professional Centre; Khuan Jia Hui, patient clinic associate; and Yeo Gim Beng, director and business owner.

