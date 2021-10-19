'I feel sad my childhood place doesn't exist anymore': TikToker brings netizens on time travelling journey using Google Maps

A TikToker's video series featuring different places in Singapore — then and now — has led to netizens reminiscing about the good old days.

Nabil Fahmi's videos include the Central Business District skyline without the iconic Marina Bay Sands in 2009 and the once-bustling Old Woodlands Town Centre that is now a barren field 13 years later.

The 18-year-old student at ITE College West told AsiaOne that through his TikTok videos, made using the Google Street View function on Google Maps, he wants to show the world how Singapore has changed over the years.

Nabil said: "I also wanted to show the new generation about old Singapore. Primary school kids have been wondering what building is this [sic]."

"I'm more interested in how a place has developed [over the years]. But sometimes, I feel sad that my childhood place [Old Woodlands Town Centre] does not exist anymore," he added.

Besides going viral – the Tampines Hub clip shared on Oct 15 has over 158,000 views – Nabil's videos have evoked a sense of nostalgia among netizens, be it for better or for worse.

Screengrab/TikTok/nabilfahmi16

READ ALSO: '100% handmade': Ex-commando makes intricate miniatures that can pass off as the real deal

chingshijie@asiaone.com