'I felt something cut my neck': Man throws knives and potted plants from Sembawang flat, injuring 2

A Sembawang resident was arrested on Monday (June 5) after he was seen throwing knives and potted plants from his flat.

The 22-year-old man, whose actions had injured a healthcare worker, also threw household items at a female police officer with his 57-year-old mother.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the healthcare worker, who declined to be named, said that he and his colleagues had arrived at the man's flat at Sembawang Drive to bring him to a medical facility.

But they were met with resistance after arriving on the eighth floor.

"Everything happened too fast. I didn't know what exactly he had thrown at me but I felt something cut my neck," the 29-year-old said.

"Fortunately, it was a superficial injury, and my colleague was fine."

The healthcare worker and his colleagues fled downstairs and called the police.

"I was frightened when [the man] attacked me, but I am used to dealing with similar situations, so I quickly regained my composure," he said.

The resident went on a screaming rage and threw seven potted plants and four knives from his flat within five minutes, the Chinese evening daily reported.

His antics were put to an end as the police forcibly entered his unit after he and his mother refused to co-operate.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that they received a call for assistance at Block 415 Sembawang Drive on Monday at 2.19pm.

The mother-son pair were arrested for voluntarily causing hurt and using abusive language against a public servant.

The man was also arrested for rash act, the police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

A resident who lives on the same floor told Shin Min that the man has autism and noted that the his mother has been taking good care of him.

"She is a friendly person and would greet me even though she doesn't really know English," the 49-year-old said.

"But for some reason, she has been looking haggard in the past month."

