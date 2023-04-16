'I would have been killed': Passer-by claims man threw bricks from 8th floor of HDB block

We know about the dangers of killer litter and how it's an offence, yet there're those who still continue to flout the law.

In one such incident, Erwin Tan described that he was walking past a HDB block where he saw bricks tossed from the block, smashing on the ground right in front of him.

He took to Facebook on April 12 to share about his heart-stopping experience.

"A few seconds sooner, I would have been badly injured or killed," he said.

According to Tan, this was the second incident in less than a month.

It is not clear from his post where the incident took place.

Tan added that the culprit was seen throwing not one but four bricks down. He claimed the person stopped hurling more bricks down when he shouted at him.

Netizens commenting on his Facebook expressed their concern and asked if he had made a police report against the culprit.

Tan said that he made a police report the next day knowing that he got away lucky, and that any innocent person walking by would have been badly injured if they got hit.

"On hindsight I should have handled the situation differently to apprehend the culprit but I wasn’t in the right frame of mind," Tan stated.

AsiaOne has reached out to Tan for comment.

Woman threw shoes from Yishun HDB corridor

Just few months back, a TikTok video of a woman tossing shoes from the common corridor of a third-floor flat in Yishun went viral.

The 50-second clip, uploaded by a TikTok user on March 27, shows the woman flinging what looks like several pairs of shoes down onto the first floor where one even landed inside a joss paper burning bin on the ground floor.

According to the National Environmental Agency, there was an average of 1,500 tickets issued for high-rise littering between 2017 to 2021.

NEA explained that littering from residential flats is a serious offence as it "poses a danger to the public, dirties the environment, and threatens public hygiene."

