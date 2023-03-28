'Must have caught husband cheating': Woman throwing shoes from Yishun HDB corridor gets netizens guessing why

A video of a woman tossing shoes from the common corridor of a third-floor flat in Yishun has netizens speculating about the reason behind her actions.

The 50-second clip, uploaded by TikTok user Maurice Nadarajan on Monday (March 27), shows the woman flinging what looks like several pairs of shoes down onto the first floor.

One of the shoes even lands inside a joss paper burning bin on the ground floor.

She later also retrieves a white plastic bag and throws it down the block.

"Only in Yishun," wrote Nadarajan in the caption.

https://www.tiktok.com/@mauricenadarajan/video/7215072524701404424

Since it was posted, the video has racked up more than 100,000 views and garnered more than 300 comments from netizens.

One even joked that the woman "must have caught [her] husband cheating."

Another commenter called her actions "killer littering".

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

According to the National Environmental Agency, there was an average of 1,500 tickets issued for high-rise littering between 2017 to 2021.

NEA explained that littering from residential flats is a serious offence as it "poses a danger to the public, dirties the environment, and threatens public hygiene."

Under the Environmental Public Health Act 1987, any individual who commits a littering offence is liable on conviction to a court fine of up to $2,000 for a first conviction, $4,000 for a second conviction and $10,000 for the third and subsequent convictions.

ALSO READ: Toa Payoh residents hunt down neighbour who pours urine out of window, catch him on video

claudiatan@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.