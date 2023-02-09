Toa Payoh residents hunt down neighbour who pours urine out of window, catch him on video

After months of putting up with the pungent smell of urine in their estate, some irate Toa Payoh residents came together in an attempt to track down the culprit.

Thanks to their surveillance and groundwork, they not only managed to find the perpetrator, they even caught him doing the deed on video.

One of the peeved residents, Valient Khong took to Facebook to expose his wayward neighbour on Tuesday (Feb 7), posting the video on Complaint Singapore.

In the post's caption, the 45-year-old cabby ranted that the man would "pour urine from his bedroom window" every morning, and would also toss out things like cigarette butts, used tissue papers and food waste throughout the day.

The 20-second-long video, shows the man pouring the offending liquid out of his bedroom window.

Speaking to AsiaOne about the incident on Thursday, Khong said he camped at a nearby park at 4am on Tuesday to hopefully catch his neighbour in the act.

"The moment I started recording at about 5am, I managed to catch him red-handed," he said.

The Toa Payoh resident said that he started noticing the smell all the way back in October last year, and that he often heard a splashing sound from his doorstep.

Khong also told Shin Min Daily News that his next-door neighbour had also approached him to ask if he was bothered by the smell.

"Once the urine [spilled] into my neighbour's bedroom window. They made multiple complaints to HDB but no action has been taken thus far," he told AsiaOne.

After some discussion, they decided to observe the man, and realised that he would pour urine out of his bedroom window in the morning.

Despite his grievances against the man, Khong said he's never confronted him, for fear that he might get attacked.

Furthermore, he claimed that he's never seen the man leave his home.

Shin Min also spoke to another resident, Susan, who also found the stench unbearable.

"I've complained about him [to the authorities] several times, but he never heeds their warnings. He continues to do it anyway," she griped.

In his Facebook post, Khong claimed he had previously complained to the National Environment Agency (NEA) about the man but the latter was only issued warnings.

AsiaOne has contacted the NEA for more information.

'Stinky situation'

Last November, a 57-year-old Punggol resident claimed that she had been subjected to noise, urine and garbage from her neighbour upstairs for the past five years.

The woman, surnamed Lim, told Shin Min Daily News then that her neighbour upstairs had been allegedly making "rumbling" mechanical sounds and knocking noises almost every morning and afternoon.

"From time to time, there will be the sound of running and pulling chairs, which affects the sleep of my husband and me," she added.

She suspected that it was caused by her neighbour upstairs as previously she had experienced urine being allegedly poured down her window by that same neighbour.

"Before, there was the smell of urine coming from the outer wall of the kitchen from time to time. We could only wash it with a water hose. Later, the authorities sent a letter reminding us not to do so, so we had to use a steam cleaner instead."

However, when Shin Min spoke to the neighbour in question, Xu, he denied all of Lim's allegations and accused her of baselessly reporting him to the authorities for taking in illegal foreign workers.

Xu added: "I go out early and come back late every day. There is no one at home. It is impossible to make noise during the day or throw urine and litter. Although I smoke, I don't throw cigarette butts outside."

ALSO READ: 'We try to avoid walking past that area': Residents of HDB block steered clear of woman who harassed next-door neighbour

claudiatan@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.