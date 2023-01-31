'I didn't misbehave': TikToker on day trip to Singapore claims he was thrown into 'airport jail'

This tourist said he wanted to spend a night – just 10 hours – in the "luxurious" Changi Airport, but has now claimed that he was thrown in 'jail' there.

In an interview with AsiaOne on Monday (Jan 30), an American content creator, who declined to be named, shared that he booked an AirAsia flight to Singapore on Jan 27 after his Indonesian visa had expired.

The 24-year-old, who has been globe-trotting for three years, said: "I [wanted] to visit Singapore for one night to experience the luxury airport and the [nearby] mall, and then renew my visa for Bali."

But officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) "did not like this", the tourist claimed, adding that they found him suspicious that he planned to be in Singapore for only 10 hours without a hotel booking.

He uploaded a TikTok video – garnering over a million views – on Monday (Jan 30) detailing his experiences, which has since been deleted.

"I didn't realise that coming to Singapore to renew my Indonesia visa would be a problem," he said.

"After about 45 minutes of questioning, [ICA] officers escorted me to an airport jail".

'I didn't misbehave'

This traveller claimed he was "forced" to put all his belongings in a locker, and was not allowed to use his computer "even though he had work to do".

"I had to sign a document where I agreed to stay locked up in their airport jail, even though I was not told exactly what I did wrong," he added.

"They were treating us like prisoners, but I'm just a normal American citizen. I didn't misbehave."

After sleeping in a room full of "uncomfortable" beds from midnight to 9am the next day, he said he was only given back his belongings an hour later.

The ICA officers also did not tell him where he would be deported to until he was escorted to the terminal, the man claimed.

'They kept my passport the whole flight and made sure I was the last person on board, with the worst possible seat," he said, adding that the "nice" immigration authorities in Bali had helped him with his visa issues after arriving there.

He also accused the ICA of banning him from Singapore for two years without explaining why.

Didn't want to make Singapore look bad

On TikTok, he recounted his experience in the "airport jail", accusing officers there of using vulgarities on another detainee who complained about having his phone taken away.

While acknowledging that some of his claims in the video – including how those caught chewing gum here are jailed – were "wrong", he said that his experiences in the "airport jail" were extreme and uncalled for.

He said that he "didn't want to make Singapore look bad, or prevent anyone from visiting but alleged that some of his friends had suffered similar experiences at this airport.

One of his friends was held in custody overnight for lending his IC to someone else, he added.

ICA: Visitor's entry neither a right nor automatic

Responding to AsiaOne queries, ICA said that a visitor's entry into Singapore is neither a right nor automatic, and the grant of visit passes is assessed and determined by officers at the checkpoints upon their arrival.

"Visitors must fulfil the prevailing entry requirements and may also be subjected to interview and additional checks as part of the entry assessment", a spokesperson said.

"Those who are ineligible for a Visit Pass will be refused entry.”

All travellers, except those transiting flights, are required to submit an online arrival card before arriving in Singapore, ICA states on their website.

The details that needed to be filled up include contact information and type of accommodation.

On this traveller's allegations of ill treatment at the "airport jail", ICA directed AsiaOne to check with the airlines as it is under their purview.

AsiaOne has contacted AirAsia for more information.

