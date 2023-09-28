'I got scammed': Man complains after paying for $8 oyster omelette that's 'full of cornstarch'

He expected to tuck into a hearty plate of oyster omelette, but the $8 dish left him wanting instead.

The vexed diner, Jing Pai Tan, took to Facebook to air his grievances in a post on Wednesday (Sept 28).

Tan said he ordered the dish from a KPT coffee shop located along Hougang Ave 10.

"All I had was a plate with little beaten egg, five small oysters and full of cornstarch," he lamented. "All the chunky pieces you see are all cornstarch."

"It's a scam," Tan wrote in a separate comment.

He also included a picture of the offending dish in the same post, which had barely any oysters.

In less than a day, Tan's post generated a fair bit of buzz among netizens, who agreed that the dish was not worth the money.

"These hawkers are getting ridiculous," one remarked.

Others recommended that Tan try out other stalls, or simply move on from the bad experience.

A quick check by AsiaOne shows that the carrot cake stall has received several one-star ratings for their food.

AsiaOne has contacted Tan and the stall for more details.

