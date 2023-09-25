'The more I dig, the more frustrated I become': Diner served 'tiny pieces' of beef in noodles from Orchard Plaza eatery

One diner's meal in Orchard Road turned into a frustrating 'treasure hunt' instead.

In a Facebook post shared last Saturday (Sept 23), Manfred Ng said he was served 'tiny pieces' of beef in his $8 noodles at an eatery in Orchard Plaza.

"I was shocked, so I asked the boss if they forgot to put the beef in," said Ng on the Complaint Singapore page. "To my horror, he said that's the way it is served and asked his other employees to not care about me.

"I now understand that pictures are for illustration only".

In the comments, Ng had more to say about his dining experience.

"I dig, dig and dig to check for meat underneath. But the more I dig, the more frustrated I become. Alas, really don't have."

One netizen described Ng's meal as an "optical illusion".

"It's daylight robbery," another said. "A real rip off".

A netizen chided the "dishonest" hawker for giving Ng a false impression about his food.

One netizen, however, shared that the beef in noodles served in China are just as tiny.

AsiaOne has contacted Ng and the stall for more information.

