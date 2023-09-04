'Absolutely revolting': Diner gets just 3 'tiny' prawns in $7.30 tom yum soup from Koufu food court

Thai cuisine is well-loved by Singaporeans, especially tom yum soup.

But maybe not this diner at a Koufu food court in Singapore General Hospital who described his bowl of tom yum as "absolutely revolting".

Taking to Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Sep 3, David wrote that his tom yum soup from Telur Thai was "absolutely not worth it!".

Telur Thai prides itself as a Halal-certified Thai food stall, offering Thai cuisine using authentic ingredients from Thailand cooked by Thai chefs.

Sharing images of the $7.30 tom yum soup, David was disappointed when he was served just three "tiny" prawns and one sotong.

Stating that the prawns served were not fresh, he wrote: "Tom yum soup given does not even come to half the container and 1/3 is just oil!! Absolutely revolting! Will not buy again!"

David also shared in the comments that he did not make a complaint to Telur Thai, and thinks "the ground staff working there is not empowered to do anything."

When asked if he made a report to Koufu, David, who declined to give his full name, told AsiaOne that he does not foresee his complaint making any impact, "given it is the franchise who trains the staff on how many pieces to put and the franchise central purchaser who buys the small prawns."

He also said on his Facebook post that he will not patronise that stall in the future.

AsiaOne has reached out to Koufu and Telur Thai for comment.

Man gets only 4 slices of fish in $10 fish soup

Couple months ago, another diner had a similar experience when he paid $10 for a bowl of fish soup from King Grouper Fish Soup outlet at Compass One Kopitiam, but it came with only four slices of fish.

Lim wrote in his post: "This is daylight robbery! I would never patronise their outlets again. The standard has dropped since they started opening more and more outlets, and the fish soup is just not what it used to be."

He told AsiaOne that he found the price of the fish soup to be "ridiculous" considering the location a food court.

King Grouper Fish Soup told AsiaOne then that the worker at the stall "might have made a mistake" by putting in only four slices of fish instead of five for the fish soup.

Considering that red grouper is "a premium fish", King Grouper Fish Soup wrote: "We believe our price is similar to the market price if you compare it to other fish soup outlets."

They added that they offered Lim a refund but he declined to accept it.

