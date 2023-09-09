'I got your face already': Man chases down flasher who allegedly exposed genitals to wife at West Coast Park

A man allegedly exposed his genitals to a woman at West Coast Park on Sept 3 at about 1.20pm.

Her husband shared with Stomp a video of him chasing down the man to confront him for his lewd act.

In the video, the man immediately covers his face once the Stomp contributor's wife takes out her phone to record him.

The couple come across the man again while driving and when the Stomp contributor sounds his horn at him, he starts running.

According to the Stomp contributor, he did so after recognising his wife.

He then stops his truck to get down and go after the man.

When he catches up with him, he confronts him: "Hey you b******, what are you doing just now?"

The man is then heard saying: "No lah, not me lah."

The Stomp contributor then tells him he has a video of him taken by his wife and threatens him by saying he has called the police.

"Why are you scared," the Stomp contributor asked.

"Wah you open your pants and show your things ah?

"Why you run? You wait ah, I got your face already."

"Where you going? Stupid idiot, you."

The man continues to hide his face and runs away from the Stomp contributor in the park.

Although the Stomp contributor told the man he had called the police, he told Stomp he has not made a report on the matter yet.

When asked how he feels about the incident, he said: "For me, Singapore is a safe country but I feel [unsafe]."

