'I have Covid on my honeymoon': This Singaporean couple's catchy song's got us singing along

Most couples say till death do us apart but for this pair, it was Covid-19.

For local singer-songwriter Amanda Ong, things took a sour turn when she tested positive for Covid-19 while on her honeymoon.

While some may be upset by the diagnosis, she lightened the mood by writing a catchy song and posting it to TikTok on Monday (July 18).

At the time of writing, the song titled 'Covid on my honeymoon' has 361,000 views and 54,500 likes and it has netizens singing along to it.

In the 40-second ditty, Ong explains that she has mild symptoms and is currently in isolation.

She sings, "What were the odds, what gives? Two weeks ago, I dodged 26 other positives. Including my brother my husband too, I even had a pesky little flu."

Her hubby, beatboxer Amit Kashyap, joins in the chorus "I have Covid on my honeymoon".

In the comments, many TikTok users shared that they loved the song.

One TikTok user also wished her a speedy recovery.

Another netizen had a relatable experience.

During their wedding in June, Ong surprised her husband with a song 'I Remember' where she recalled the memories with him.

Wanting him to be the vocal percussionist on the track, she "wrote a completely different set of lyrics and told him that this was a Fiverr client's order, and he's a paid sessionist on the song," Ong told Bandwagon Asia.

AsiaOne has reached out to Ong for further comment.

Covid-19 has thrown many couples' plans off track, and in the case of 25-year-old Joyce Yap, it stalled her wedding.

Back in February, Yap posted a TikTok video where she wondered "Where's my groom?" and revealed her wedding had to be postponed as the couple tested positive for Covid-19.

They finally tied the knot on March 20.

