'I have done my duty': PM Lee looks back on 40 years in politics in his last major speech

In his last May Day Rally speech at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre on Wednesday (May 1), Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong thanked Singaporeans, fellow Ministers, Members of Parliament and union leaders for their trust, confidence and support throughout his time serving Singapore.

"It has been my great honour to have served you, including as your PM," said Lee, who also shared that this is his 40th year in politics.

"I have strived to lead you and to govern Singapore in the way you deserve, to mobilise Singaporeans to show what we can do together."

Addressing a crowd of over 1,700 people including unionists from the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), Lee, 72, said that he has also prepared a leadership team to succeed him, one that deserves the confidence and support of Singaporeans.

"As I prepare to hand over Singapore in good order to my successor, I feel a sense of satisfaction and completeness," he added.

"I have done my duty, and I am very happy that I chose this path of public service all those years ago."

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, 51, will be taking over the premiership from him in two weeks' time.

Lee also said that leading a country isn't a "one-man job", but the combined effort of a national team.

Expressing his gratitude, Lee added that he has been humbled by Singaporeans' trust, confidence and support.

"To all of you, I say a very big thank you," he said.

Lee then bowed twice before his fellow Singaporeans, visibly tearing up as he waved and smiled.

He said he will continue to support the new PM, expressing his confidence in Wong and his team.

Lee said: "I ask all Singaporeans to rally behind them and work together to make Singapore succeed, for your sake. That is our path forward to steward Singapore to the best of its ability, so that the next generation can take over a better Singapore, and in turn lead our nation onwards and upwards."

Down memory lane

Lee also looked back on past PMs Lee Kuan Yew and Goh Chok Tong and their contributions to Singapore.

"Lee Kuan Yew and his team overcame tremendous odds to take Singapore from Third World to First. With neither hinterland nor natural resources, they forged and improbably nation and laid a strong foundation for future generations," he said.

"Goh Chok Tong took over as our second PM. he showed that it was possible to come after Lee Kuan Yew and take Singapore further forward, with a different style for a different era, with a different generation of people."

As the incoming PM then, Lee said he sought to build on these strengths.

He grew the economy over the two decades he was PM, fighting uphill battles against inflation and rising cost of living.

Despite worries and occasional setbacks, economic growth has delivered better jobs and higher wages for Singaporeans, and quality of life has improved across the board, including for those with lower incomes, Lee said.

"Even as the country progressed, we made every effort to leave no one behind. When I was sworn in as PM, I promised to build a more inclusive Singapore, one where it is not every man for himself, but everyone works together to make things better for all of us."

Under his leadership, new HDB towns like the once "desolate, ulu" Punggol has since been developed, and is now a thriving community filled with young families and abundant green spaces.

Additionally, the older towns like Ang Mo Kio have also been revitalised through various upgrading initiatives include MUP, LUP and Sers, making them more suitable for aging populations.

"This is why, unlike public housing projects elsewhere in the world, our HDB estates never turn into ghettoes," he said.

'I see a very challenging period ahead'

Although Lee said he is proud of how Singaporeans take pride in their work and strive for excellence, he also envisions tough times ahead.

'I see a very challenging period ahead," he said. "There are many uncertainties in the world... In many countries, people are anxious and worried. Singaporeans are concerned too."

Thankfully, however, compared to other countries, Singapore is in a good position, he said.

First, great efforts have been put in to build a shared Singaporean identity, to live and work together harmoniously as a multi-racial and multi-religious society based on meritocracy and equal opportunity.

"Second, long term planning - this is a responsibility of every government in every country... but the PAP government has always planned and acted for the long term, deliberately and systematically," Lee explained.

The third principle making up Singapore's position is political stability and trust, he said.

"Getting our politics right is absolutely critical. Please understand: we have succeeded, and Singapore has made exceptional economic and social gains, because our system is exceptional.

"Our system does not have to fail outright for Singapore to get into trouble. Even if we become ordinary, average, we will already be in serious trouble," Lee added.

The way forward for Singapore

Even though there may be "dark clouds on the horizon", there are many opportunities to be had as well, Lee opined.

"We have built a strong foundation for our future generations," he said.

Singapore has adequate reserves to tide over difficult circumstances, international respect that allows our voice to be heard, a cohesive society and a "vibrant and inclusive" economy that creates opportunities and hope for all Singaporeans, Lee elucidated.

"Make the most of these advantages, do not take them for granted or toss them away," he stressed. "Stay united, think long term and maintain our political stability. That is the way forward for Singapore."

