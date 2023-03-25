'I have so much to say': Dee Kosh returns to social media after prison release

The last we heard from him was right after he was sentenced to 32 weeks' jail for sexual offences involving teenage boys.

Back in August, local YouTuber and former radio DJ Dee Kosh released a statement on Instagram apologising for his offences after the sentencing.

"I lost everything, my career, loved ones, the trust of my family and so much more," he wrote then.

"Despite what the headlines might suggest, I am extremely sorry for things I've done. And now it's time to pay the price."



Now, Dee Kosh is back with a buzzcut and more, so it seems.



Opening a new Instagram account with the username thedeekosh, the 34-year-old posted a reel on his main feed on Friday (March 24).

'I have so much to say': Dee Kosh

The reel started with a compilation of media outlets, influencers and online commentators talking about his case, followed by a dramatic clip of him looking into the camera in a dark setting.

He also posted a series of Instagram stories, the first one being a clip from RuPaul's Drag Race in which a participant announced that they're "back again."

Dee Kosh then revealed himself in the following story, saying that he would address "the elephant in the room".

While some may have thought that he would address his case, he posed a question: "So Covid no more already is it?"

PHOTO: Screengrab from Instagram/Dee Kosh

He lamented that he was unaware that masks were no longer required outside of prison because they were still required inside and claimed in his next story that he has "so much to say" and added that he's "honestly just glad to be here".

Local influencers welcome him back

It seems that Dee Kosh has been reconnecting with friends since his release, as he made an appearance on Xiaxue's story with comedian Hirzi Zulkiflie.

"Going for a massage with these two," said Xiaxue in the video posted on Friday.

The influencer followed up with a repost of Dee Kosh's reel, asking her followers to follow his account as 'big updates" would be "coming soon".

Hirzi could be seen in the comments of the reel, jokingly asking,"Are you Dew Francis?"

PHOTO: Screengrab from Instagram/Dee Kosh

OnlyFans creator Titus Low, who talked about meeting Dee Kosh in prison during his three-week sentence last year, also welcomed the former back in the comments.

PHOTO: Screengrab from Instagram

Titus had previously mentioned that Dee Kosh had given him tips on how to make it through prison during their time together behind bars.

Netizens react

While most netizens were welcoming him back with encouraging comments, others weren't so hospitable.

PHOTO: Screengrab from Instagram

One netizen said that Dee Kosh was "still a sick man" and "still sick in the brain."

Another commented on how he was "acting like he went to jail for theft".

PHOTO: Screengrab from Instagram

