'I just find him ridiculous': Drivers looking to turn at Lentor Green junction end up in face-off

To budge or not to budge.

This was the dilemma for two drivers after getting themselves into a road incident last Wednesday (May 1) evening.

Driving through a narrow private residential enclave at Lentor Green, the driver of a silver Toyota Prius was met by a fellow road-user driving a Toyota Estima upon making a right turn.

It seemed as though both drivers wanted to make a turn but neither were keen to provide enough space for the other to do so.

The situation escalated to the point where police were called in to intervene.

A 46-second clip recorded from the cam car of the Prius was shared on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante - SGRV on May 4.

In the clip, the driver of the Prius could be seen attempting to inch his way into the lane following a right-hand turn from Lentor Green, located near Lentor MRT station and Yio Chu Kang Road.

However, the presence of the Toyota Estima which had crossed the centre line of the two-way road made this almost impossible.

In the Facebook caption, the cam car driver lamented: "So much space on his left, don't want to move. Insists [on blocking] me from turning."

Both drivers allegedly did not take kindly to each others actions and refused to reverse.

According to the Prius driver, the other party "[had] the cheek" to get out of his car to snap a photograph of the stalemate.

The former stated that before calling the police to intervene, they'd tried to "gesture and talk" to the other fellow driver but was ignored.

Photos posted of the altercation showed police officers speaking to one of the drivers.

Who's at fault?

The cam car driver admitted that their actions weren't gracious as they simply could have solved the situation by reversing and making way for the Toyota Estima.

However, the driver explained: "I just find him ridiculous so I decided not to budge this time."

In the comments section, some netizens expressed support for the cam car driver, while others accused both drivers of being "too free".

One Facebook user asked: "Why trouble the police officers? They have other things to settle."

A number of netizens refused to pick a driver's side, claiming that it takes two hands to clap.

