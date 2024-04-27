'Follow me go police station': Driver and cyclist get in heated argument after colliding at zebra crossing in Jurong

Road rage can bring the worst out of us.

A cyclist and driver ended up in a public dispute after they collided at a zebra crossing along Jurong West Ave 5 on Tuesday (April 23).

Their altercation seemed to boil over when the topic of race was added into the already-heated discussion.

The cyclist recorded part of this incident and the clip was shared on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante - SGRV on April 25.

The driver was standing next to his red Toyota Wish when the cyclist suggested they take the argument to Jurong Police Division Headquarters, located nearby.

"You crashed into me, follow me go police station," he said.

As other vehicles squeezed their way past the pair on the street, the cyclist attempted to draw their sympathy.

"So rude, bro. He crashed into me," the cyclist said in Malay to the others passing by.

He then put his attention back to the Toyota driver and began pointing out his ethnic background.

"You Chinese!" the cyclist exclaimed.

The driver responded by calling out the cyclist's race as well.

He seemed visibly triggered as his language turned vulgar, and later in the video it seemed that the cyclist had been pushed to the ground.

The altercation continued, with the cyclist saying that he refused to fight an "old man".

AsiaOne contacted the Singapore Police Force, and a spokesperson informed that the police do not have any further information to provide about this incident.

ALSO READ: Singapore Army files police report against biker involved in PIE squabble who claims to be military policeman

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.