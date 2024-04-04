Singapore Army files police report against biker involved in PIE squabble who claims to be military policeman

The motorcyclist was not happy that the driver in front of him switched lane. They later got into an heated argument, with their vehicles parked at the side of the PIE.

During the exchange, which was recorded on the driver's dashcam, the biker claimed to be a military policeman who has the authority to impound the car.

For that, he is now in hot water. The Singapore Army has made a police report against him.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries on Thursday (April 4), a Ministry of Defence (Mindef) spokesperson said: "The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) is aware of the matter and the Singapore Army has made a police report.

"He is not a regular serviceman, nor from the SAF Military Police Command. He was not on any Operationally-Ready National Serviceman duties at the time of the incident."

The ministry is unable to comment further as investigations are ongoing.

The police also confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

Facebook group SG Road Vigilante posted the dashcam footage of the incident, which took place on the evening of March 28.

In the minute-long video, the driver is seen switching to the rightmost lane along the PIE in front of the motorcyclist, which seemingly upset the latter.

Continuous honking is heard before the motorcyclist, who is wearing what looks like an SAF uniform, pulls up next to the car.

He is seen flipping the driver off before cutting in front of the car and disembarking from his bike.

The driver is then heard asking the motorcyclist why he gave him the finger, which prompts the latter to accuse him of "wanting to cause an accident".

The biker is also heard shouting "Do you know who I am?" and then claiming to be a military policeman who could impound the driver's car.

The driver retorts that he had signaled before changing lanes and told the motorcyclist to call the police if he really has an issue.

The motorcyclist then yells "you go and call", before getting back on his bike and riding off.

The SAF posted a statement on its Facebook page on Tuesday acknowledging the incident, saying that they hold servicepersons to a high standard of conduct and do not condone such unruly behaviour.

It added that impersonating SAF personnel is a serious offence and culprits will be liable for prosecution.

ALSO READ: 'I got it all on the f***ing camera': Motorcyclist confronts 'maniac' SUV driver who cut across him

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com