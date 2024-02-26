'I just wanted to be funny': Kiaraakitty ordered by Taiwan police to apologise for staging egging incident

She claimed that she was attacked in public, but it turned out to be a ruse.

Taiwan police recently ordered Twitch streamer Kiaraakitty to make a public apology after investigations found that she had staged an "egg attack" on herself.

On Feb 9, the Singaporean was live-streaming while walking alone in Kaohsiung when she was suddenly pelted with eggs by a person wearing a floral dress.

"You post sexy photos to seduce my husband," the attacker shouted. A clip uploaded on Twitch showed Kiaraakitty screaming in fear.

Following the incident, she told Taiwanese media TVBS that the attack could've been sparked by her "adult content" and it might have been "someone who read it and felt unhappy". She also told reporters that she had lodged a police report.

However, Kaohsiung police said on Feb 11 that the live-streamer did not file any reports on the incident, reported Focus Taiwan.

Their investigations found that the "attacker" is a 32-year-old Singaporean man surnamed Xue, who was working with Kiaraakitty. The police determined that the duo had orchestrated the incident in a bid to attract viewership and attention.

The case has been referred to the Kaohsiung District Court for further action, with both suspects facing charges of violating the Social Order Maintenance Act, said Taiwanese police.

Additionally, the police issued a statement ordering Kiaraakitty to post a public apology on her Facebook page or during a live-stream, reported Taiwan News.

In a live-stream clip on Feb 24, the Singaporean can be heard saying in Mandarin: "It was my negligence; I didn't think this through."

Later that evening, a tearful Kiaraakitty apologised for the incident on a live-stream, reported United Daily News.

"I'm really sorry, I just wanted to be funny," she was quoted as saying.

