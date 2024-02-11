'You post sexy photos to seduce my husband': Kiaraakitty egged in Taiwan amidst accusations

While on a hiking challenge in Taiwan, Singaporean Twitch streamer Kiaraakitty was live streaming when she was egged by a woman in Kaohsiung and scolded for "seducing her husband".

According to TVBS News, the live broadcast showed Kiaraakitty walking alone in the streets of Kaohsiung on Friday (Feb 9) interacting with a netizen on the live stream, when a woman in a floral dress suddenly appeared, taking out a couple of eggs from her handbag before throwing them at Kiaraakitty, reported 8world.

The woman at that time shouted: "You post sexy photos to seduce my husband!"

In a clip uploaded on Twitch, shows Kiaraakitty screaming in fear while an egg was being flung towards her.

She could be heard saying: "I don't know who your husband is. Are you mad?"

Following the incident, Kiaraakitty said in an interview with local media that the attack may stem from her doing more "adult content" and maybe it was "someone who read it and felt unhappy".

However, some questioned whether the attack was orchestrated and may be Kiaraakitty's "self-directed and acting".

Kiaraakitty later responded that she "can't control" what others said, and that she had reported the incident to the local police.

The clip was uploaded to Reddit with some questioning if she did this to get attention. One also asked if the social media influencer "hired a guy in a dress and a wig to do that".

