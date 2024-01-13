'I just wanted to throw up': Woman finds 'fungus' on unexpired kway teow from NTUC FairPrice

Gayathri Manirajan had been preparing a meal when she noticed there was something a little off about her kway teow.

To her horror, she discovered what seemed to be 'fungus' on the noodles.

Gayathri had purchased the kway teow from the NTUC FairPrice Toa Payoh outlet, she shared in Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Wednesday (Jan 10).

She had brought home four packets of the noodles.

After preparing her ingredients to be cooked, she had cut open the packets of kway teow and was about to wash them when she realised something was amiss.

"To my horror, three of the packets [with] the expiry date Jan 28 were full of fungus," she recounted.

"The moment I saw that I just wanted to throw up because it was really disgusting."

To seek justice, she went back to the supermarket and was surprised when the cashier simply refunded her the money.

The cashier also said that they would let the kway teow supplier know about the incident.

"I was like, what is that, just so easy," remarked Gayathri.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Gayathri shared that she had purchased the noodles on Jan 9.

She said that this was the very first time she had ever found 'fungus' in food purchased from a supermarket.

Gayathri added that while she told the cashier that she wanted the manager to call her after the incident, she had yet to receive a response.

AsiaOne has reached out to NTUC FairPrice for more details.

Not the first case of funky food

Back in November last year, another customer found mould on a batch of new eggs that she purchased from NTUC FairPrice.

Photographs on her Facebook post showed that only half of the eggs were afflicted with white spots of mould, while the remainder appeared relatively clear.

"Because the packaging was translucent, I had checked if any of the eggs were broken. What I didn't expect was that the eggs could get mouldy and you can't really tell by looking through the carton," she recounted.

She had contacted the supermarket via Facebook and received an apology on the same day, along with a request that she bring the receipt and product for a refund or replacement at her convenience.

