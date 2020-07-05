I know 'cardboard' in Chinese now: RP's Charles Yeo talks becoming GE2020 overnight meme

Reform Party's Charles Yeo might have become an overnight meme after the constituency political broadcast on July 3, but he is taking the spotlight in his stride.

Yeo, who shared his thoughts in a live Lianhe Zaobao interview today (July 5), said in Mandarin: "As someone who advocates for freedom of speech, I acknowledge that I have no control over what others want to say about me.

"Netizens can say what they want.

"Some said that the Reform Party was unprepared, some commended my bravery, while others said the content of the speech was too harsh.

"Ultimately, what I said was aligned with the Reform Party's beliefs."

Yeo was only joined by running mate Noraini Yunus at the Ang Mo Kio GRC broadcast. The team, also comprising secretary-general Kenneth Jeyaretnam, chairman Andy Zhu and Darren Soh, is contesting against the People's Action Party (PAP).

Revealing that he had only 15 to 20 minutes to prepare for the Mandarin speech, Yeo said that there were several Chinese characters that he was unfamiliar with in the script, which was prepared by the absent Soh.

"As a candidate for this election, it is my duty to deliver the speech even if my Mandarin is poor," he added.

"But don't worry, I know what 'cardboard' is [in Chinese] now," Yeo quipped, referencing the word he did not translate in his speech.

When asked about Jeyaretnam's absence due to a stay-home notice, Yeo said it has not affected the party's campaigning efforts.

With the internet and platforms such as Facebook Live and WhatsApp, communication between Jeyaretnam and the team has not been an issue, he added.

But what about walkabouts?

Yeo shot back: "Do the secretaries-general of other parties walk the ground often?

"The secretary-general's responsibility is to set the party's ideology and lead their team, while we, as members, carry out the duties accordingly."

Nearing the end of the interview, Yeo shared the possibility of his emigration, if the Opposition fails to gain substantial ground this election.

"If the Opposition gets less than 35 to 40 per cent of the votes this election, I would wish to migrate.

"I will accept the public's support of the PAP, but I don't want to be a part of a society that affirms these values.

"After all, I did not join this election to win or to fulfil someone's wishes. I took part because it's my moral obligation."

The party is running in Ang Mo Kio GRC and Radin Mas SMC this election.

