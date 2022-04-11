'I need justice': Woman injured after cyclist crashed into her outside Punggol condo

A woman has reportedly suffered multiple injuries after a cyclist collided with her outside a condo along Punggol Road on March 21.

Taking to Facebook, Sally Ng wrote that she had just stepped out from the side gate of her condo only to have a cyclist speeding along the pavement crash into her.

"The impact was so great that I was thrown to the ground and blacked out for a few seconds. I was in great pain and could not move my body," Ng described.

While the cyclist helped the woman to her feet, Ng shared that he was "rude and arrogant" by claiming that he did not collide with her.

"I was discharged [from hospital] on the same night and given five days of outpatient sick leave," the woman said, adding that she suffered a neck sprain, head injury, hip bruises and skin abrasions.

Two days later, Ng sought medical treatment at Punggol Polyclinic for swelling on her left upper shoulder.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that they were alerted to the accident at 6.16pm and a 44-year-old woman was conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

A 68-year-old man is assisting with police investigations into a case of rash causing hurt, the police added.

Although it happened three weeks ago, Ng wrote on the Facebook post that she still suffers from aches on her upper body, especially on her neck.

"I am very traumatised now, living in stress and fear of cyclists... I need justice." she said.

In the comments, netizens were full of sympathy towards the woman who had suffered injuries from the accident.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Roads.sg

But a netizen felt that the cyclist and Ng were both at fault for causing the accident.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Roads.sg

In another pedestrian encounter with a cyclist, a delivery rider on a bicycle argued with a woman for allegedly not giving way to him along a footpath along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8.

chingshijie@asiaone.com