'I never imagined this day would come': Early birds flock to opening of Punggol's Teck Lee LRT station as early as 4am

Driven by his curiosity about the Light Rail Transit (LRT) train number that will welcome passengers on the first day of service at Teck Lee station, one public transport enthusiast was prepared to go to great lengths.

"I woke up at 3am and cycled from Sengkang," 21-year-old Shawn told AsiaOne outside the LRT station in Punggol on Thursday (Aug 15). "I hope it's number 2. I've been looking for that LRT for some time."

The full-time national serviceman, who also runs a train-spotting YouTube channel, was one of the four ardent fans who were determined to be among the first passengers at Teck Lee station at 5.18am. The station opened on Thursday, almost two decades after it was constructed.

As the shutters at the gantry area rolled up at about 5.08am, there were no cheers, but plenty of smiles from the public transport enthusiasts.

"Oh wow, it's really so clean," said Shawn while he stepped on the platform of the LRT station. "They did a very good job."

And Shawn got his wish after a single-carriage train bearing the number "02" rolled up into the station.

'Last piece of the puzzle'

James, who works in the transport industry, was all smiles as he took photos of every nook and cranny of the station - from the lifts to the station sign boards.

The 27-year-old had taken a private-hire car from the northeast to make it in time to catch the first train at the LRT station.

James told AsiaOne he thought it would be nice to capture photos there for the memories.

"It's been 19 years in the making, so it's a long time coming," he added. "I never imagined this day would come. Finally, the last piece of the puzzle."

"I was here seven years ago, and the roads outside weren't even here, just grass and a lot of stray dogs. And there were old YouTube videos showing the station all fenced up."

Magnus Moe, 19, also applauded the opening of Teck Lee station, which he said helps connect the SIT campus and improve accessibility for staff and students.

But he hopes for an express bus service that connects his home in Jurong West to Punggol.

Public transport operator SBS Transit said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that their team worked hard to ensure the station is ready to welcome its first passengers.

The LRT station is within a three-minute walking distance to the Punggol Digital District and the new Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) campus along the covered linkways, said the Land Transport Authority.

It is the last station to begin operations since the Punggol LRT line was opened in 2005.

SIT will move to their new Punggol campus in phases from the second half of 2024, with students starting classes at its new 91,000 sqm campus in September.

Billed as Singapore's first smart and sustainable business district, the Punggol Digital District will also open progressively from the third quarter of the year, the Business Times reported in May.

The opening of Teck Lee LRT station and improvements to the Sengkang-Punggol LRT (SPLRT) will also complement bus service 84G/W.

The bus service, which has been operating since June 23, was introduced to enhance connectivity to the northern part of Punggol - including Sentul Crescent, Punggol Way, New Punggol Road and Punggol Road, as well as Punggol bus interchange.

Member of Parliament Janil Puthucheary, who represents the Punggol Coast division of Pasir Ris–Punggol GRC, said that transport connectivity is something that his residents are very concerned about.

"We saw a number of grandparents with their grandkids while we were taking the LRT here earlier today," he said. "We need to be able to bring residents within the town and serve multi-generational families."

Dr Puthucheary added that the amenities within walking distance of Teck Lee LRT station - including the SIT campus and the business park - are not just for Punggol residents, but they also serve a "national need".

