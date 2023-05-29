'I put back': Woman pleads for forgiveness after caught stealing toilet paper rolls, then leaves in car

A TikTok video of a woman caught stealing toilet paper rolls has gone viral.

The video, posted by user Jimmyho94 on Sunday (May 28), shows a masked woman getting confronted for stealing toilet paper rolls at Toyota Leng Kee Service Centre.

In the video, the OP can be heard asking the woman, who was carrying a tote bag, multiple times: "What did you steal?"

Seemingly wanting to escape the situation, the woman opened her tote bag, which contained the stolen toilet paper rolls, and answered: "Toilet paper only. I will put back."

The OP mentioned in the video that this was not his first time seeing her steal toilet paper rolls from the car service centre.

He added that previously when it happened, he decided not to pursue the matter out of goodwill and he let her off the hook then.

But after realising that the woman had been seen at least five times visiting the centre, he wanted to escalate the issue to the authorities.

Aware that she was in trouble, the woman started pleading for forgiveness: "Please give me a chance."

She then said that she would put the toilet paper rolls back where she took them.

She also started to lay out the stolen items on a seat in front of the OP.

The woman, who already looked panicked, then said: "I am not coming here anymore."

After the woman admitted to her mistake, the OP decided to let her off once again, but told her to reveal her face so as to alert those watching the video to keep a lookout for her in case she does this again somewhere else.

He then followed the woman out of the building and watched her get into her car, ensuring that she had exited the premises.

AsiaOne has reached out to Jimmyho94 and Toyota Leng Kee Service Centre for comment.

Some netizens seemed to have a soft spot for the woman and called out the OP on how he had handled the situation.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Jimmyho94

However, there were many who also defended the OP and responded to these comments, saying that it was necessary to call the woman out for stealing.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Jimmyho94

ALSO READ: 'Despicable thief': Resident calls out woman for stealing plant items outside her Ang Mo Kio flat