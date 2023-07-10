'I rather order ice kosong': Man laments paying $4.20 for drink at Malaysia Boleh in Ang Mo Kio

Having paid for a cold beverage but given more ice than the drink that he ordered, Facebook user Erwin Woon took to the Complaint Singapore Facebook page to share his disappointment.

Woon said he paid $4.20 for a cup of blue lagoon with longan at Malaysia Boleh's Ang Mo Kio outlet and was unhappy with how his drink turned out.

Sharing photos of the blue-coloured flavoured drink, Woon wrote in his post: "95% ice. Next time I rather order ice kosong."

AsiaOne has reached out to Woon and Malaysia Boleh for comment.

Many online commented on his post, sharing similar sentiments of purchasing an iced drink but being given more ice than the drink itself.

Some users even said that they would rather travel to Malaysia and have the drink as a cheaper alternative.

$1.40 iced water at hawker centre stuns woman

Facebook user Kong MaLa took to Complaint Singapore on May 11 after paying $1.40 for a cup of iced water from a stall at Amoy Street Food Centre.

She had expected it to cost less than 50 cents but was shocked when the drink seller passed her back 60 cents in change after she paid with a $2 note.

"That's a whopping $1.40 for ice water and it's more expensive than buying mineral water, coffee or tea," she lamented.

