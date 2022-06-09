'I realised I did not matter': Police officer resigns over alleged pregnancy discrimination, police responds

When then police officer Reema Razif's social media post – about working during the pandemic while heavily pregnant – went viral in 2020, she was not penalised for the incident, said the police.

Existing public sector rules disallow officers from commenting on issues relating to their own agency or policies they are involved in, without prior authorisation, said the police in a Facebook post yesterday (June 8).

However, Reema has once again taken to social media on Tuesday (June 7) saying that she has left the agency while sharing some of the reasons behind her resignation on May 2, 2022.

On her post, the 32-year-old wrote that she "finally geared up the courage to walk away" and that she had "given her 100 per cent" during her career in the police force for 11 years, but "it was and never will be enough".

"Being told that my performance grade dropped '[because] you were pregnant', and being advised to 'take up some projects during your maternity leave' was not something I could resonate with," she added.

"Working throughout my pregnancies, sacrificing meals because my work was my priority, getting into labour while at work, going to the hospital in my uniform, still did not suffice to see me as a 'performing' worker I guess."

She added that she was not given a farewell card on the last day of work which made her feel she was "dispensable".

"I realised I did not matter. That I was just another employee," she added. "Not getting a farewell card on my last day did hit me, not gonna lie."

In a Facebook post yesterday (June 8), the police said that Reema resigned from the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on May 2 for personal reasons.

The agency added that it does not penalise officers who are pregnant and instead, provides alternative work arrangements to ensure their well-being.

"During Reema's four pregnancies between 2016 and 2021, she was given light duty assignments that were primarily desk-bound. Reema was not asked to work while she was on paid maternity leave," said the agency.

On the Facebook post, the police also said that Reema was not penalised for her social media post in 2020.

It added that Reema received a performance grade similar to many of her colleagues in the Police Land Division while she was in service.

The police said that it takes a firm stance against workplace discrimination practices.

While clarifying on the avenues for police officers to raise complaints on discriminatory workplace practices, the police added: "We thank Reema for her contributions to the SPF and we wish her all the best in her future endeavours."

Taking to Facebook on the same day (June 8), Reema wrote that she was "overwhelmed by all the unconditional love & support".

"Ironically now, I feel exceptionally appreciated & definitely acknowledged. You all gave me my farewell card, a very big one," she added.

In an interview with the Straits Times today, Reema, now a stay-home mother looking after her four children, shared that she wishes to see more recognition for pregnant employees.

"After I posted my story, many women with similar experiences reached out to me. I hope to create awareness and benefit women in the workplace."

Reema first made headlines in April 2020, after sharing a Facebook post on working in the frontlines during the Covid pandemic, all while pregnant with her third child.

"Would I like to be at home with my kids? Of course. I too feel worried and anxious. But, selflessness is fulfilling," Reema said at that time.

