'I really want to know them and let them know about me': Gan Kim Yong bonds with Punggol residents during walkabout

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong spent Thursday morning (April 24) bonding with residents in Punggol GRC.

Gan, who made a last-minute switch from Chua Chu Kang GRC to lead PAP's Punggol GRC team in the May 3 General Election, told AsiaOne at Punggol Field about his experiences during his walkabouts.

"My objective really was to meet as many residents of Punggol as possible, because I really want to know them and let them know about me," he shared.

Gan, 66, together with his team of Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Janil Puthcheary, Minister of State for Ministry of Home Affairs Sun Xueling and Yeo Wan Ling, met residents at Punggol MRT and also visited coffeeshops and a Prime Supermarket at Punggol Field.

[[nid:717179]]

He said he heard their issues of interest, adding: "I think they all want to ensure Punggol is a vibrant town so that we can continue to add facilities to enhance connectivity and to help them to find more places for them to have an opportunity for community bonding."

Gan shared that he also met residents at Punggol Linear Park and joined senior citizens for a Tai chi session.

Reflecting on his visit, he remarked: "Actually, Punggol is a very beautiful town, I think residents here enjoy the Coney Island and the greenery.

"I think we do want to create more space for the community to be able to come together and get to know one another and to bond together as a big family. Connectivity and spaces for community bonding is a very important part of our strategy."

When asked about his message to Punggol residents, Gan said: "I am very privileged as a member of the PAP candidate for the Punggol GRC.

"I do want to look towards them for their support, confidence and trust so that I can continue to serve them with my team for the next five years, to implement the plans that we have already put in place and to continue to strengthen our bond as a big family."

Gan's team will face Workers' Party's Harpreet Singh Nehal, Jackson Aw, Siti Alia Abdul Rahim Mattar and Alexis Dang.

[[nid:717159]]

For our GE2025 microsite, visit here.

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com