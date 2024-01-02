'I really want to move out': Tampines residents call police on woman who screams out of window every day

Several Tampines residents have been troubled by the relentless screams and yells of one woman, who has been heard shrieking out of her window almost every day since November 2023.

Shen, who lives at Block 405, Tampines Street 41, told 8world that the first scream would be heard in the morning, but the woman would start screaming incessantly again at 10pm and into the wee hours of the next day.

The woman, who lives on a mid-floor unit is believed to be in her 30s, according to him.

At her peak, she would do so up to 10 times a day, said Shen.

Another resident, who declined to be named, said the woman recently started shouting in the afternoon and evening too. Each outburst would last for two to three minutes before a brief respite, but the screams would continue in an erratic manner.

"This estate used to be quiet, but now I'm scared stiff by her sudden and loud shouts!" exclaimed the resident.

In addition, the woman would vigorously slam her door and pour liquid from her home, according to 8world.

Clips filmed by the resident shows a woman with short blonde hair opening the window and shrieking loudly. She can also be heard cursing in one of the videos.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@8world.news/video/7317840480799100161[/embed]

Calls to police made on over 20 occasions

When an 8world reporter visited the estate on Dec 29, several residents from the surrounding blocks said they could hear the woman's screams, which often woke them from their sleep at night.

A neighbour living the floor below the woman helplessly told the Chinese news outlet that he had recently moved in and was unable to sell the flat and move again.

To avoid the hubbub caused by the woman, one resident would even stay at his friend's house occasionally.

Another unnamed resident also said she is always on tenterhooks in fear of being frightened by the screaming, adding: "I really want to move out, but I've signed a lease and have to stay."

Unable to withstand the deafening noise that night, she once called the police around three weeks ago, said the resident.

"The police quickly came to mediate, but she didn't open the door and the lights were off with the doors and windows shut tight."

Another female resident added that the police have come to attend to the issue over 20 times in the past few months.

AsiaOne has reached out to the police for more information.

In a written parliamentary reply in April 2023, Minister for Law and Home Affairs K Shanmugam said noise complaints are not issues that the police need to or should deal with, and should be addressed through a community-based approach instead.

He added, however, that the police will respond to incidents "where there are additional law and order concerns", such as when the noise occurs from fights or large congregations which pose safety and security risks.

"Where criminal offences are disclosed, the police will investigate and take appropriate actions."

Government unit resolving noise complaints to be formed

Additionally, the government said it would set up a dedicated unit to resolve serious noise disputes between neighbours, reported The Straits Times last March.

Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann said then it will also have stronger laws, such as mandatory mediation under the enhanced Community Dispute Management Framework (CDMF), to resolve "serious cases that are beyond self-help".

Sim said then that the new unit would be a part of — and not a substitute for — an interlocking system of norm setting, good neighbourly communication and the CDMF.

"By making their presence felt at critical points of dispute resolution, we hope that this unit of dedicated personnel can deliver the right amount of intervention, bring relief to those who have a genuine grievance, and discourage the wilful weaponisation of noise," she said.

