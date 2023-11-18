Singing from day to night: Yishun resident's booming karaoke session has neighbours vexed

Karaoke sessions are often seen as a fun and relaxing activity.

However, there's every chance that some Yishun residents might disagree.

That's because when they are home, there's one particular neighbour who clearly enjoys singing out loud and the booming karaoke sessions can run hours on end.

On Saturday (Nov 18), Facebook user Abby Hew took to Facebook group Singapore Incidents to share a video showing the frustrations of these Yishun residents.

Labelling them as the Yishun "neighbour from hell", Hew mentioned how a karaoke session could easily stretch from 4pm to midnight.

The loud and echoing nature meant that closing the windows did not help make the situation more bearable.

In fact, Hew noted that the volume of the singer's microphone was likely cranked up to the maximum as it drowned out the background music.

She urged others to be considerate to their neighbours and keep their volume down.

In the comments section, a number of netizens weren't exactly empathetic to this troubling state of affairs.

One Facebook user wondered if the loud karaoke session was a daily occurrence.

"If it's just one day, it could be some celebration with family & friends, then take it as renovation noise and let it go," they suggested.

According to Ministry of National Development (MND), residents are advised to be considerate towards neighbours and to observe the quiet hours between 10.30pm to 7am.

Recommended behaviours for residents include avoiding noisy recreational activities, such as karaoke sessions, during quiet hours.

Should you be experiencing issues from noisy neighbours, MND's advice is to first speak to said neighbour. If the issue does not resolve, reach out to grassroot leaders for help.

ALSO READ: Group sing and use dustbins as drums at Hougang void deck until 5.30am

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.