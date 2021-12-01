I resign: Raeesah Khan and 4 other MPs who left office before completing their term

Following her admission to misleading Parliament about accompanying a rape victim to the police station, Sengkang GRC MP Raeesah Khan has resigned from the Workers' Party (WP) and from Parliament.

The WP made the announcement on Tuesday night (Nov 30), after its top leadership met to deliberate and decide on the recommendation from the disciplinary committee that was formed to investigate Raeesah's admissions in Parliament.

The party said that Raeesah had expressed her intention to resign to WP chief Pritam Singh on Tuesday afternoon. She then attended the Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting at 8pm and conveyed her intentions in-person.

On her personal social media account, she also uploaded her letter of resignation as an MP, which was addressed to Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin.

The Committee of Privileges announced on Wednesday that it would continue looking into the complaint against Raeesah, and would present its report to the Parliament in due course.

Although most Singaporean politicians complete their terms before stepping down for various reasons, she isn't the first politician to resign prematurely.

Here are a few politicians that have also resigned from their positions before completing their terms.

1. Halimah Yacob

Prior to becoming Singapore's first female President, Halimah Yacob was the Speaker of Parliament and MP for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC.

In 2017, she stepped down from her position as MP and left the People's Action Party (PAP) — where she was a member of the central executive committee and chair of the PAP Seniors' Group — so that she could run for the presidential election.

2. David Ong

The former PAP MP for Bukit Batok Single Member Constituency (SMC) announced his resignation in 2016, citing "personal indiscretion" which he "deeply regrets".

It was later found out that Ong was having an affair with PAP member and grassroots volunteer, Wendy Lim.

Ong's sudden resignation shocked residents in his SMC, as he was known to be a very good MP who often helped others.

"I am not very concerned about his personal life. He is a very good MP and has helped my family a few times. I will still support him if he stays," said one resident at that time.

3. Yaw Shin Leong

Yaw was elected MP for Hougang SMC in 2011, and subsequently became WP's treasurer. However, in 2012, he was expelled from the party after failing to explain and discuss allegations of an extramarital affair to the WP CEC.

There were also reports which alleged that he had another relationship with a married tuition teacher from China, who assisted him with translation work.

4. Michael Palmer

Palmer served as Speaker of Parliament and MP of Punggol East SMC up until his resignation in 2012, where he admitted to having an extramarital affair with People's Association constituency director Laura Ong.

He made the announcement at a press conference, and said that he resigned to "take full responsibility for a grave mistake" and to avoid further embarrassment to the PAP and to Parliament.

Sengkang GRC to be served by remaining MPs

As Raeesah vacates her Parliamentary seat, the possibility of a by-election happening is unlikely.

A by-election is only necessary if all MPs in a GRC vacate their seats, according to Minister Chan Chun Sing, who addressed the issue during the Second Reading of the Presidential Elections (Amendment) Bill in Parliament in February 2017.

This means that Sengkang GRC will continue to be served by the three remaining WP MPs — He Ting Ru, Jamus Lim and Louis Chua.

