'I saw the man's face covered with blood': Neighbour recalls sight of Yishun murder victim moments before he died

SINGAPORE - When she opened the door, a shocking sight greeted her - a middle-aged man, with his face and clothes covered in blood, whispered to her to let him into the flat.

He then collapsed to the floor, as the woman, who wanted to be known only as Ms Ady, 57, ran to a room to hide and call the police.

This was the scene at Block 653 Yishun Avenue 4 on Monday evening when a 47-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics after he was found motionless on the floor.

The police, who said they received a call for help at around 7.05pm, have arrested the man's 19-year-old son for murder.

When The Straits Times visited Block 653 on Tuesday afternoon, Ms Ady, who lives in a fourth-floor unit with her friend's family, said she heard frantic knocking on the front door at around 7pm on Monday.

"I thought it was my friend's son because he had said he was coming home for dinner, and I thought he might have forgotten his keys," she said.

"But when I opened the door, I saw the man's face covered with blood, and his clothes were also soaked in blood.

"He was holding a metallic object, about 20cm long, and leaning on the clothing racks at the corridor."

She added that the man then said something to another person at the lift landing before collapsing.

ST understands the victim is Mr Eddie Seah Wee Teck, a businessman who had past ventures in the construction industry.

Business records list him and his wife as partners in a business that deals in the buying, selling and rental of properties.

The couple, who had been married since 1994, have two sons and a daughter. The family lives in a unit on the fifth floor.

The 19-year-old suspect is believed to be their youngest child. His social media accounts show that he is an avid gamer.

On Monday night, the fourth-floor common corridor where Mr Seah was found was covered up with white sheets. The area was cordoned off with police tape.

On Tuesday afternoon, bloodstains could still be seen on the clothing racks and a shelf as well as the stairs and corridors.

Workers from the Nee Soon Town Council, who were painting the walls and ceiling to get rid of blood stains, said they had also been pouring bleach at the staircase landings in an attempt to remove the stains.

On Tuesday afternoon, bloodstains could still be seen on a shelf and clothing racks on the fourth floor. PHOTO: The Straits Times

Mr Farhan Shah, 31, a project manager who lives next door to the Seah family, said he had returned from a holiday to Bintan on Monday evening to the sight of blood splatters along the corridor outside his home.

"I've been feeling a little bit off since I came back, after seeing the big pool of blood and blood splatters," he said.

Mr Farhan added that he did not have a particularly strong impression of the family as they did not interact much over the past 12 years he had lived there.

Other residents in the area told Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News that they heard shouting at the time of the incident.

Some of them described Mr Seah as someone who kept to himself and was often seen washing his cars at the foot of the block, reported Shin Min.

The corridor near the victim's unit was covered with white sheets, and police officers were spotted there on Oct 10, 2022. PHOTO: The Straits Times

Police investigations are ongoing.

The suspect is expected to be charged with murder on Wednesday.

Those convicted of murder face the death penalty.

