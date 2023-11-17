'I thought there was a shooting': Police investigating after fireworks in Sembawang sparks alarm

The police are currently investigating a discharge of fireworks seen near a block of flats in Sembawang on Monday (Nov 13) night.

The pyrotechnics, which were set off at the open field near Sembawang Mart at around 8pm, had sparked alarm among residents, reported Shin Min Daily News.

One resident surnamed Luo told the Chinese evening daily he believed the fireworks were launched to celebrate Deepavali, also known as the Festival of Lights.

"I was at home with my baby and a maid when I suddenly heard a loud noise and noticed the odour of smoke. The maid then told me that someone was setting off fireworks outside," recounted the 32-year-old private-hire driver.

Luo pointed out that fireworks are a controlled item in Singapore, adding that the discharge of fireworks in residential areas is especially dangerous.

Several police officers later arrived to investigate, according to Luo.

Another Sembawang resident, surnamed Zhou, told Shin Min that the fireworks display lasted for more than one minute.

"I thought there was a shooting and got startled," said the resident.

Zhou added that the unsupervised discharge of fireworks at the open field might also pose a fire hazard.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they were alerted to a case of discharge of fireworks at Block 513 Wellington Circle at around 8.40pm on Monday.

No injuries were reported, and investigations are ongoing.

It is an offence to possess, sell, transport, send, deliver, distribute or import any dangerous fireworks in Singapore.

Under the Dangerous Fireworks Act, anyone convicted of the discharge of dangerous fireworks can be jailed for up to two years, fined between $2,000 and $10,000 or both.

ALSO READ: 'She shouted in pain': Mum says her daughter suffered first-degree burns from NDP fireworks display

lim.kewei@asiaone.com