'She shouted in pain': Mum says her daughter suffered first-degree burns from NDP fireworks display

A woman who brought her family out to join in the National Day Parade festivities was left feeling heartbroken after a projectile from the fireworks display allegedly struck her young daughter.

Taking to TikTok on Saturday (Aug 12), user Rsutopia said her family had been told that they were "far from the safe range" of fireworks.

However, her girl was later struck by the sparklers, her mother shared, adding how the "traumatised" family "ran around" to find a medic.

She didn't indicate in her TikTok video where they were at.

"[We] found a security guard but he didn't know where the [first aid] station was. [He] brought us to the security control room," Rsutopia said.

"I asked for a first aid kit [but] they gave me wet tissue [instead]."

Rsutopia shared that the security personnel later found an ambulance for them, adding that the family were left on their own after that.

Even with an obvious burn mark under her daughter's eye, Rsutopia said that a medic questioned if it "could have been rashes".

"The second medic confirmed that it's a first-degree burn," the woman added.

"People seemed in disbelief when hearing my explanation."

In the 30-second clip, Rsutopia described how her daughter was in discomfort from the burning sensation while medics attended to her.

"She shouted in pain and looked down on the ground." the woman said, adding that her husband bought an ointment from the nearby pharmacy after the medic did not have it.

The woman remains adamant that the injury was caused by the fireworks display.

She said: "Take a look around. What could have hurt my girl other than the fireworks?

"It could have been worse as it hit near her eye."

Rsutopia's video has since garnered over 70,000 views.

In the comments, several netizens conveyed their well wishes to the injured girl.

Other netizens felt that the Rsutopia's family should not have stood so close to the fireworks.

"There is always a risk when watching fireworks at close range," one of them said, while another felt that "it is better" to celebrate National Day at home instead.

AsiaOne has contacted Rsutopia for more information.

