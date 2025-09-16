'I told them I didn't want anyone too old': Singaporean woman, 63, shocked by match with man in his 80s, denied refund

A Singaporean woman has expressed disappointment with a dating agency’s services, claiming she was matched with a man significantly older than her preferred age range.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the 63-year-old woman revealed that she had purchased a one-year premium package for $3,199 from dating agency, Lovestruck, in 2022.

The woman, who wished to be known only as Zhang, said that a staff member from the dating agency had initially mentioned a man in his 60s, who was investing in China, as a potential match.

"I thought he was suitable, since I'm also a businesswoman," said Zhang.

However, after a month or two, the staff failed to arrange a meeting between the two, claiming that the man had gone abroad.

Instead, the mobile app kept recommending a man in his 80s — more than 10 years older than the age range she had reportedly specified.

"I told them I didn't want anyone too old, but they kept sending me inappropriate matches," said Zhang.

Feeling dissatisfied, she requested a refund, but her request was reportedly denied.

'I was surprised he hadn't officially divorced'

Another customer who faced a similar situation was a woman who reportedly paid over $3,600 after Lovestruck claimed it would find her a suitable candidate.

Instead, she was allegedly matched with a man who had not yet finalised his divorce.

The woman, who wished to be known only as Qi, told the Chinese daily that she was afraid of being mistakenly identified as a mistress and had to stop dating him.

"At the time, I spent about $3,600 on a six-month premium package. The staff said they were only matching people with higher social status," said the 51-year-old.

Shortly after, an agency employee reportedly recommended a 55-year-old man, assuring her that he was divorced.

Qi agreed to meet him and felt he was a good match after their first date.

However, things took a different turn during their second meeting.

"Unexpectedly, on our second date, he brought up his wife, and I discovered they were still living together," said Qi.

"I was surprised he hadn't officially divorced yet, so I had to call it quits. After all, I didn't want to be a mistress."

According to Shin Min Daily News, when Qi questioned the staff, they denied that the man was still married, and the issue was eventually dropped.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Lovestruck stated that, according to their contracts, clients agree to follow the judgment of the agency's staff and their matching formula, rather than insisting on matches based solely on their personal criteria.

They did comment about the cases above.

The Consumers Association of Singapore said it received 54 complaints about dating platform Love Group - which runs the Lovestruck dating brand - in 2024, up from 35 in 2023 and 29 in 2022, reported The Straits Times in March.

AsiaOne has reached out to Lovestruck for comments.

