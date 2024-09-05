'I want a friendship photo': Indian PM Modi hugs PM Wong in Singapore visit

"This is protocol photo? I want a friendship photo."

This was Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unexpected response when asked to pose for an official photo with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during the former's two-day official visit in Singapore from Sept 4 to 5.

PM Wong was hosting PM Modi to a meal at the Istana on Sept 4.

On PM Modi's arrival, the two prime ministers posed for official photos before he gamely asked that question, as seen in PM Wong's TikTok video posted yesterday (Sept 4).

PM Modi then embraced PM Wong, wrapping an arm around each other's shoulders, both smiling warmly.

That 'friendship photo' symbolises the excellent, broad-based, and multifaceted bilateral relations the two countries have shared over the past 59 years.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@lawrencewongst/video/7410770492023426311?lang=en[/embed]

The two-day visit was at the invitation of PM Wong.

PM Modi was sworn in as India's prime minister for a third term on June 9, while Wong took office as Singapore's fourth prime minister on May 15.

This is PM Modi's fifth visit to Singapore. He last visited Singapore in 2018.

The visit comes ahead of the two countries marking 60 years of diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of the bilateral strategic partnership, both in 2025.

Elevating ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership

Wong also announced the elevation of bilateral relations between Singapore and India to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) in a Facebook post on Sept 5.

"We are focused on strengthening key areas like sustainability, advanced manufacturing and connectivity between our nations," said PM Wong.

The two prime ministers also discussed potential collaboration in new and innovative areas, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement.

This includes cross border electricity trade, a joint flagship programme for skills training, enhancing cross-border data flows via the Gujarat International Finance and Tec-City, and co-operation in developing industrial parks in India.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs also said in a separate statement today (Sept 5) that "given the breadth and depth of bilateral ties and immense potential, they (the two prime ministers) decided to elevate the relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership."

It added that "this would give a major boost to India's Act East Policy."

Australia is presently the only country with which Singapore has a CSP, reported The Business Times. There are also ongoing discussions with France and Vietnam to upgrade bilateral relations to a CSP.

PM Modi was later hosted by PM Wong to a visit at local semiconductor company AEM Holdings where he was given a briefing on the development of the semiconductor ecosystem in Singapore and opportunities for collaboration with India.

PM Modi's visit also included a courtesy call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. He also met with Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong and was hosted to lunch by Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

PM Modi also participated in a business roundtable with Singaporean business leaders and engaged students from Singapore in the India Ready Talent Programme.

According to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, PM Wong has accepted PM Modi's invitation to visit India.

ALSO READ: Indian PM Modi to start 2-day Singapore visit on Sept 4