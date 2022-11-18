I was outmatched, says elderly man who attacked neighbours with metal rod in Yishun dispute 

A dispute between two neighbours at an Yishun flat started off as a shouting match, until one of them decided to up the stakes – by bringing along an iron rod.

In an aftermath of a violent brawl at Block 162 Yishun Street 11 on Tuesday (Nov 15) morning, an elderly resident there, surnamed Peng, told Shin Min Daily News that he did not intend to beat his neighbour up with a weapon.

Rather, it was to level the playing field, the 72-year-old taxi driver claimed.

Adding that he wanted to defend himself since his neighbour living upstairs had three grown-up sons, the man said: "He beat me a few times before I fought back. His son also hit my stomach and stepped on my body."

So, what exactly triggered the dispute?

The man said that the constant loud noise from his neighbour's house had caused him and his wife to be "physically and mentally tortured" at night, Peng said.

"If I wanted to hurt them, I would have done it before. They bullied and beat me until I bled."

The fight had left him with bruises and abrasions on his hands, as well as abdominal pains, Peng said, adding that he is now feeling better after seeing the doctor.

Meanwhile, the elderly man's neighbour, named as Guomin, told Shin Min Daily News that the grudge with this neighbour began in March last year – when the latter sang and played the guitar with his son at home.

That neighbour also allegedly repeatedly threw items - including sanitary napkins, curry and eggs - from the 14th floor, the 61-year-old private-hire driver said, adding that he called the police after a stone smashed the windows of his flat.

While the high-rise littering stopped after the police report was made, the man shared that this neighbour would yell vulgarities at his family to "teach them a lesson".

This continued until in the early hours of Tuesday morning, Guomin said, adding that he could not endure the constant tirade of abuse anymore.

The man said: "My neighbour walked to my unit after I told him to come if he had the guts.

"I went out to reason with him, but I didn't expect to be attacked with an [iron rod]. I was caught off guard and could only block it with my hands."

'We didn't hit him'

Describing how that he had backup at that time, Guomin shared that his eldest son grabbed the iron rod, and the younger son pinned his neighbour to the ground.

"I was so angry, but I held back. He fell on his own and we didn't hit him," the man said.

Claiming that he was beaten up at least three times with the iron rod, Guomin shared that his right hand was broken and had to be put in a cast for two weeks.

The man said: "The doctor gave me 14 days of sick leave. Not only was my daily life affected, I couldn't drive to work. I lost at least $2,000.

"Now that the police have intervened, I hope [my neighbour] will get the punishment he deserves."

Responding to AsiaOne queries on Friday (Nov 18), the police shared that they were alerted to a case of a fight on Nov 15 at 1.49am.

Two men aged 61 and 72 sustained minor injuries but refused to be taken to the hospital, the police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

