'I was pushed down the stairs': Man claims he was attacked at MacPherson bar

A man was left with scars on his face after a night out with his friends turned awry.

Lun Chenxi, 27, told Shin Min Daily News that he was drinking with six friends at a bar at Grantral Mall in MacPherson on Saturday (Aug 31) night.

The group arrived at the bar at about 9pm, and left at 2am on Sunday morning.

Just as he was walking down the stairs, the financial advisor slipped and fell.

"I suspect I was pushed down the stairs. As soon as I fell, someone rushed over and hit me," Lun said.

As he was tipsy and suffered head injuries, the man had trouble recalling the details of that night.

"According to my friend, the attacker claimed he was unhappy with me for picking a fight with his brother, so he attacked me.

"In reality, I don't know the two brothers very well. When we were drinking together, we got along with one another."

After getting beaten up, Lun vaguely remembered someone helping him up. He was already in the hospital when he woke up.

Doctors at Changi General Hospital did a scan and bandaged Lun's injuries, but he had to be hospitalised as he felt dizzy and vomited on Sunday afternoon.

"After staying there for one night, the doctor told me I could go home, but I started feeling dizzy again, and I puked a second time, so I had to go back to Parkway East Hospital and I've been here since."

Doctors told Lun that he suffered a concussion, and the symptoms would take a few days to subside.

He also sustained injuries from his forehead to his nose, and on his lips and limbs.

As for his facial injuries, Lun said he is considering surgery to remove the scars on his face as he needs to look presentable for work.

Alleged attacker has yet to apologise

Since the incident, Lun said the alleged attacker and his brother have yet to apologise to him.

He has made a police report, and had asked the police to review the bar's CCTV footage.

However, he was told that the incident was a non-arrestable offence.

"It made me very perplexed," he said.

Lun added that he intends to speak with a lawyer and his MP to seek recourse.

