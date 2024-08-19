Man breaks driver's side mirror outside Jurong West bike workshop, brawl ensues

The many car workshops in this compound might be able to fix any damage to their vehicles - but probably not their wounded bodies or pride.

Two men traded blows over an altercation outside a motorcycle workshop at Pioneer Point in Jurong West on Aug 2, according to a video uploaded Facebook group Singapore Roads Accident on Sunday (Aug 18).

In the video, which now has over 83,000 views and over 995 reactions, a man in white can be seen smacking the side mirror of a driver's car, breaking it off and sending it scattering in pieces on the floor.

The driver of the vehicle, dressed in blue, steps out of the vehicle to confront the man in white at the rear of his car.

Both the driver and the man in white argue vehemently, occasionally gesturing at the broken sideview mirror.

Abruptly, the driver strikes the man, who then replies with his own flurry of blows, many landing on the back of the driver's head as he attempts to flee.

The fight continues as the driver tries to escape, retreating into the bike workshop.

The duo makes a full round inside the workshop as the man chases the driver, exchanging punches along the way as they collide with the workshop's staff and motorbikes.

Eventually, one workshop staff breaks the brawlers apart, appearing to indicate for the man in white to leave.

Another raises her hands and steps between the two, trying to deescalate the situation.

The video ends as the driver raises his hands as well, possibly apologising to the staff present for the inconvenience.

Who's the victim?

Many netizens felt that the man in white was in the wrong for being the aggressor in the fight.

"If the white shirt guy doesn't get [punished], our justice system will go down the drain," a user said.

Another commented: "Camera is very clear… white shirt guy [will surely be] caught."

Some, however, noted that the driver in blue was the first to get physical.

"What happened before the white shirt guy knocked off the side mirror?" Questioned one. "The blue shirt guy slapped the white shirt guy first then acted like a victim and ran away."

Two arrested for affray

Speaking with a Shin Min Daily News reporter on Monday (Aug 19), an eyewitness named Sam said that the two had quarrelled loudly and fought, frightening him.

His colleagues and his boss tried to stop them from fighting but failed, the Chinese publication reported.

"The boss told them to take it outside if they wanted to argue, and also called the police, who arrived at the scene within 10 minutes."

When contacted by AsiaOne, a staff member from the motorcycle workshop declined to comment, but added that the fight took place outside of their store premises and has nothing to do with them.

Responding to queries, the police said that they received call for assistance at 5 Soon Lee Street at around 3.10pm on Aug 2.

Two men, aged 41 and 61, were arrested for affray and investigated for intentional harassment, the police said.

The 61-year-old man is also under investigation for mischief. Police investigations are ongoing.

