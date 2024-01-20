'I will bring him to the police station': 92-year-old man vows to find hit-and-run PMA rider who injured him

An elderly man has been hanging around Ang Mo Kio bus interchange for the past week, hoping to catch the personal mobility aid (PMA) rider who knocked him over.

The 92-year-old surnamed Zheng told Shin Min Daily News that he was walking towards a Burger King outlet at AMK Hub on Monday (Jan 15) at about 1pm when he felt something hit his right foot.

It was a PMA and the force from the vehicle knocked him over and he landed on the right side of his face. His right eyebrow reportedly split open and he started bleeding.

"I struggled to stand up, and I realised that I'd been hit by a PMA. The man riding the PMA was in his 70s, he had a rather small frame," he recounted.

When Zheng questioned the man, the latter claimed Zheng had hit him first.

Two staff from the bus interchange later came to Zheng's aid, and the PMA rider left shortly after.

Some members of the public tried to help the injured Zheng. Another two students also helped to call an ambulance.

Zheng was taken to Sengkang General Hospital that day, and was treated for his injuries and given an X-ray.

"I'm already at this age, luckily I didn't hit my head on the ground. If I suffered a brain hemorrhage or had a fracture it would be terrible.

"My children told me to call the police, but the PMA rider didn't have a license plate and he left quickly. I was worried that the police wouldn't be able to find him, so I planned to find him myself to aid the police investigation," Zhang told the Chinese daily.

Man on a mission

With a plaster on his eyebrow and a bruised face, Zheng returned to the bus interchange on Tuesday to look for the perpetrator.

"Seeking compensation for my medical expenses is not my main goal, I want to bring him to the police station so he will receive a warning. This way he'll be more careful when riding in the future."

Zheng said he spotted the rider that day, but was unable to catch him as he was going too fast on his PMA.

Undeterred, Zheng continued camping at the bus interchange over the next few days, hoping to spot the man again.

He has also made a police report regarding the incident.

A spokesperson from SBS Transit told Shin Min that two staff members saw Zheng lying on the floor at about 12.55pm on Monday.

"Our staff and two members of the public helped him up, and waited for an ambulance to arrive. SBS staff also helped to treat his injuries."

The spokesperson added that the transit company confirmed that there was a PMA involved in the accident after reviewing the CCTV footage, and said they have made a police report.

