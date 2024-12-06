'I wish this was a joke': Naomi Neo speaks out after restaurant break-in, man arrested

Local influencer Naomi Neo has shared on Instagram details about how a 23-year-old man allegedly broke into her restaurant and stole $3,400 in cash on Tuesday (Dec 3) night.

Footage of the alleged burglary was shared on her Instagram stories.

The man was seen opening the cash register and taking out a stack of cash.

Neo also shared images of the Japanese restaurant, located at Telok Ayer Street, following the incident.

"Wish this was actually a joke," says Neo in one of her captions, where she shared pictures of a door knob being damaged along with a cash register being wiped of $100 bills.

She also shared CCTV footage of the police conducting investigations in the restaurant to confirm that the burglary was not "an act".

The police said they were alerted to the case of housebreaking and theft at around 10.20pm that night (Dec 3), according to a statement released on Dec 5.

Police officers were able to identify the suspect through CCTV and police camera images, and he was subsequently arrested on Dec 4. Some $2,400 in cash was also recovered.

The man will be charged in court today (Dec 6) with the offence of housebreaking and theft under Section 451 of the Penal Code 1871.

If convicted, he will face a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

AsiaOne has reached out to Neo for comments.

