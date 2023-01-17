'I won't do it again': Bukit Batok resident who hung pork belly outside window wanted to make CNY dish

After going viral for hanging six slabs of pork belly outside the window of her fifth-floor Bukit Batok flat, the owner of the unit has admitted to her misstep and stated that she would not do it again.

"Chinese New Year is just around the corner, and I thought of making pork belly, so I marinated the pork belly and left it outside to dry," the owner of the unit told 8world last Sunday (Jan 15).

She added that she wasn't aware that she couldn't do so, and promised not to do it again.

The resident's actions had drawn flak from her neighbour, Facebook user Bob Tan, who took to social media on Sunday to lament that the soy sauce from the raw meat had soiled his freshly-washed clothes.

Netizens then chimed in on the incident, urging Tan to report the incident to the National Environmental Agency and the Town Council.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the Choa Chu Kang Town Council said they were aware of the incident at Block 536 Bukit Batok Street on Jan 15.

They also confirmed that the resident has since removed the meat after receiving feedback from her neighbour.

8world spoke to other residents in the same block, who found the practice peculiar and unhygienic.

A resident, surnamed Zhang, told 8world: "Why didn't she marinate the meat in the fridge instead?"

Another resident who resides on the third floor shared: "Even if she wanted to dry the pork belly, she shouldn't have done it where we hang our clothes. The sauce from the meat will drip and ruin our clothes."

According to the Housing Development Board (HDB)'s website, residents are not allowed to tie or hang objects from bamboo pole holders.

Residents are also advised against hanging wet laundry on the bamboo poles or dripping mops outside their homes.

