'I won't want to live here even if you pay me': 'Windowless' store room in Pasir Ris condo listed for $650

Singapore's property costs have skyrocketed in the past year, but experts expressed optimism that rental prices are cooling in recent months.

But a listing, in particular, has caught the attention of not just potential tenants.

A post on Xiaohongshu shared on Friday (Oct 6) showed a room in a condominium available for rent at $650 a month, with tenants able to use the facilities such as BBQ pits, the swimming pool and gym.

The condominium, located at 7 Pasir Ris Drive 4, is also a 10-minute walk away from Loyang Point.

With amenities such as supermarkets and eateries in the vicinity, it sounds like a good deal.

Except that the rent is for a store room in the condominium — not ideal for claustrophobics.

Speaking to AsiaOne on Sunday (Oct 8), the landlord, who wished to be identified only by his surname, Jiang, said that there are no windows in this enclosed room, but tenants can use the common toilet.

"A single bed and small wardrobe will be provided. No air-conditioning, just a fan," he added.

If renting a store room is not to one's liking, the master bedroom is available for $1,400 a month.

In the social media post, the Xiaohongshu user questioned if renting such a room is legal.

"I won't want to live here even if you pay me $200," he said. "My body will be ruined."

In the comments, several netizens agreed with this take.

"How is this even allowed?" one said.

"This is a joke," another added.

Other netizens felt that the room might be suitable for those who are on a budget.

"You can save money by living here," said a netizen.

Renting out an utility room, bomb shelter, or storeroom in an HDB flat is illegal, and HDB regulations state that only bedrooms originally constructed by HDB can be rented out.

However, there are no such guidelines for private property.

In Dec 2020, netizens had a laugh after a tiny utility room in a Boon Keng condo was listed for $500.

The "cosy" room was furnished with a bed and even had its own private toilet.

