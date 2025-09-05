ICA detects over 1,500 e-vaporisers and related components as enhanced checks continue into September

Over 1,500 e-vaporisers and related components were detected and seized by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) between Sept 1 and 4 in continued enhanced checks, it said in a Facebook post on Friday (Sept 5).

Within the specified period, ICA detected 123 cases of travellers having vapes on them, including those who had voluntarily disposed of their vapes at checkpoint bins.

Approximately 70 per cent of the cases involved short-term visitors, while the remaining 30 per cent were Singapore residents.

This comes after more than 850 vape products were intercepted by the authority between Aug 18 and 22 amid stepped up checks at the various air, land and sea checkpoints.

In its Facebook post, ICA emphasised that vaping is illegal in Singapore and that foreigners who visit or live in our country must abide by the laws.

"Since Sept 1, 2025, individuals caught possessing, using or importing e-vaporisers will face higher penalties," ICA stated.

"Long-term pass holders who re-offend may also have their passes revoked on a third offence, and be deported and banned from re-entering Singapore."

From Sept 1, vape abusers will face increased fines of $500 for those under 18, and $700 for adults, up from $300 and $500 previously. Those caught using Kpods will also be sent for mandatory rehabilitation.

Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority's Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (9am to 9pm daily) or go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board's I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/. For more support to quit vaping: Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200

WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg

Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

[[nid:722239]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com