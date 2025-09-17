ICA foils attempt to smuggle more than 450 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore via Woodlands Checkpoint

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers foiled an attempt to smuggle more than 450 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore via Woodlands Checkpoint on Aug 26.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Sept 17), ICA said that the motorcycle was directed for enhanced checks and more than 450 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found concealed in various compartments.

The case has been referred to the Singapore Customs for further investigation.

On Sept 5, ICA foiled another attempt to smuggle duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore via Tuas Checkpoint.

ICA officers noticed anomalies in the scanned image of a Malaysia-registered lorry which had declared its consignment of goods as tomatoes.

During the checks, ICA officers uncovered 2,400 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

Enhanced checks have been ongoing at Singapore’s air, land and sea borders as part of whole-of-government anti-vaping efforts.

Buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are considered serious offences under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax (GST Act).

If found guilty, offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty evaded and/or jailed for up to six years.

Vehicles used in the commission of such offences and proceeds of sales of duty-unpaid cigarettes are also liable to be forfeited.

[[nid:722256]]

editor@asiaone.com