ICA to issue no-boarding directives to prevent high risk travellers from entering Singapore

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) can soon issue no-boarding directives to detect and stop high risk travellers even before they arrive in Singapore, said the authority at its 2025 Workplan Seminar on Thursday (July 31).

The directive will instruct transport operators to deny boarding to individuals who pose security, immigration, or health risks on transportation bound for Singapore.

This initiative will bolster Singapore's border security by preventing them from even reaching its checkpoints. More details on the implementation timeline will be shared in due course, said ICA.

ICA's new Services Centre (ISC), which has been operating since April this year, was also officially opened by Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam at the seminar.

The event showcased ISC's enhanced processes — including self-service kiosks where customers can collect their passports or identity cards on their own at any time on their appointment date.

These kiosks are part of ISC’s Integrated Smart Document Management System (iSMART) which comprises over 100 robots that sort, store, retrieve and issue passports as well as identity cards, said ICA.

Such processes used to be handled by ICA staff and required more manpower as an officer could only man one counter. Now, one officer can manage four self-collection kiosks at a time.

These kiosks also save customers' time as they are able to collect their documents within five minutes of arrival — a 55 per cent decrease from the time taken to do so at manual counters, ICA stated.

There are also height-adjustable kiosks available for those who are wheelchair-bound.

The ISC has allowed ICA to integrate its information services, previously split up across five levels in the old building, into a single floor for convenience.

Automated clearance at Tuas Checkpoint by 2026

ICA also announced its plans to automate clearance at Tuas Checkpoint by the end of next year to allow self-immigration clearance for travellers in cars, motorcycles, and cargo vehicles without them having to exit their vehicle.

This means immigration lanes can operate around the clock with less manpower and travellers can see a reduction in the time they spend waiting for clearance, said ICA.

While speaking at the Workplan Seminar, Shanmugam said that Singaporeans can also look forward to the RTS Link starting operations at the end of next year.

The RTS Link will provide a smoother entry to Johor Bahru, and can serve up to 10,000 commuters an hour in both directions, compared to the current capacity of 640 for KTM train services, he said.

"During peak hours, the waiting time for an RTS Link train is expected to be less than four minutes and clearance will be more seamless," he continued, adding that passengers travelling in any direction will clear only one checkpoint, at the point of departure.

The Home Affairs Minister also stated that the expansion plans for Woodlands Checkpoint, which will be carried out in the next 10 to 15 years, will reduce the average travel time during peak periods from 60 minutes to 15 minutes.

"Aside from improving clearance efficiency, redeveloping Woodlands Checkpoint would also allow ICA to conduct security checks away from the core checkpoint structure to mitigate security risks, as well as provide holding areas for traffic to reduce local road congestion," said Shanmugam.

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com