Man arrested for attempting to smuggle 60 vaporisers in car through Tuas Checkpoint

A 51-year-old Singapore man has been arrested for attempting to smuggle 60 vaporisers into Singapore through Tuas Checkpoint, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

In a post on Facebook post on Wednesday (Aug 6), ICA said its officers foiled the attempt on July 20 after profiling a Singapore-registered car for enhanced checks.

During the inspection, officers discovered 60 vaporisers concealed in the floorboard compartment of the vehicle.

The Singaporean driver was arrested, and the case has since been referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for further investigation, said ICA.

The authority added that he was issued a composition fine.

On May 4, the Ministry of Health and HSA said that in the first quarter of the year, authorities seized more than 36,000 vapes and related components across Singapore's checkpoints and detected 24 smuggling cases.

More than 600 online listings of e-vaporisers and related components on e-commerce and social media platforms were also taken down at the request of HSA.

Under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, vape users, sellers, and smugglers face fines of $10,000, $20,000 and $300,000 respectively. Sellers and smugglers may also be jailed for up to six years and nine years respectively.

Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority’s Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (7am to 12am daily) or https://www.go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board’s I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or https://www.healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/ For more addiction or substance abuse support: Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200

WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg

Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com