ICA officer fined for shoving 10-year-old boy to the floor at train platform

Angered after being allegedly pushed in an MRT train by a 10-year-old boy, an officer from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) retaliated by shoving him to the floor at the train platform.

Senthil Kumaran, who has been suspended from duty, was fined $5,000 on Monday (March 28) after pleading guilty to voluntarily causing hurt to a person aged under 14.

The district court heard that the 38-year-old alighted with the boy at Jurong East MRT station after the alleged altercation in the train on Sept 24 last year, 8world reported.

Senthil then forcefully pushed the boy onto the floor at the platform, causing him to fall and hit his arm against the railings.

Senthil then left the boy on the floor and walked away.

The next day, the boy's father accompanied his son to hospital, who suffered a bruise on his left forearm and a sprain on his wrist.

Describing Senthil's reaction as disproportionate, the prosecution said that there was no evidence that the boy had pushed him in the MRT train.

Even if it did happen, Senthil should not have retaliated against a 10-year-old boy, the prosecution added.

District Judge Eddy Tham said that although the boy's injuries were minor, Senthil's action of using force to retaliate was not necessary.

Furthermore, as an ICA officer, Senthil should have known better, District Judge Tham added.

