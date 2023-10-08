'I'd rather lawsuit': Woman berates staff at Bencoolen eatery over $15 'cleaning fee' after drunk friend vomits there

A woman had a public spat with employees of a Bencoolen eatery over a $15 "cleaning fee" after her drunk friend threw up there.

A TikTok video shared by Valeroee, showed the diner making a scene at Al-Jilani Restaurant on Saturday (Oct 7) at around 2am.

"I'd rather lawsuit… I'm reporting you. You can't just charge me $15," ranted the woman to the staff manning the cashier.

"What do you mean by $15? Show me where [are] your terms and conditions."

In the captions, Valeroee said that the angry diner also accused the prata shop staff of not showing empathy towards her.

The video has since garnered over 150,000 views.

In the comments, several netizens chided the diner for being an "embarrassment".

"Just pay the cleaning fee," said one netizen while reacting with a 'facepalm' emoji.

"I would feel so guilty if I puked at any place. I would offer some money to compensate them for the interruption of business."

"If you don't want to pay, at least clean up," added another netizen.

Meanwhile, other netizens disagreed with the restaurant for imposing the cleaning fee.

"The $15 is a rip off," said one.

"Actually I think she is right. If I spill baby porridge or drinks in the restaurant or mall, do I need to pay? Where is the sign?" another netizen added.

Speaking to AsiaOne on Sunday (Oct 8), the owner of Al-Jilani Restaurant, who wished to be known as Videk, said that the diner eventually left without paying the cleaning fee.

"It's disappointing, but nothing new to us," said Videk, adding that the "cleaning fee" policy had been in place for years. Other customers had also paid the fee, he claimed.

Even with incidents involving drunk revellers happening "thousands of times", the eatery boss is refusing to change his operating hours.

"My restaurant has been operating 24 hours for 30 years, from day one. The nightlife is popular here, why do I want to lose my business?" he said.

AsiaOne has reached out to Valeroee for more information.

