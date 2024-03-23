'If it can solve the problem, why not?' Singaporean explains why he prefers Vietnamese brides

Although he is educated and has a job that pays well, finding a partner has been an uphill battle for this 33-year-old man.

The Singaporean, who only wanted to be known as T, has been using dating apps to meet local women and also uses a matchmaking agency to meet Vietnamese women.

"If my goal is to get married, then I think it's okay finding a wife through a matchmaking agency. If it can solve the problem, why not?"

The IT professional told Lianhe Zaobao that past dates with local women did not go well because he's an introvert.

According to him, younger Singaporean women tend to be quite proud. He also felt he was being bullied while dating them.

"It makes the whole relationship very tiring. Even if I can sustain it for one or two years, it won't be forever, because they'll eventually dump me," he said.

"As for older women, I think they've been hurt before. It's unfair to me if they bring their emotional baggage into a new relationship."

On the other hand, he noted that Vietnamese women are more invested in relationships.

"They view marriage and commitment more seriously," he said.

Younger men turning to matchmaking agencies to find partners

Mark Lin, the founder of True Love Vietnam Bride Matchmaker, told Zaobao that 60 to 70 per cent of his clientele these days are men aged 35 to 45.

In the past, he had more clients who were aged 50 and above.

Lin said he believes that the change is due to the information age.

"In the past, there was very little information available. Hence, young people didn't dare take risks. They're more willing to do so now because there's more information available."

Vietnamese teen looking for Singaporean husband

In December last year, B & G Vietnamese Bride Marriage Agency made headlines when they announced that their 17-year-old client was looking for a Singaporean husband.

The Facebook post stated that potential suitors had to be below 36 years old, and earn at least $4,800 monthly.

Eric Koh, the founder of the agency, told Zaobao that he received inquiries from more than 100 men after the post went up.

"I realised that there are so many young men in Singapore who are interested in Vietnamese women," he said.

Koh added that the 17-year-old was eventually matched with a 34-year-old software engineer, and they are currently in a stable relationship.

