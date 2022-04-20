'If you feel a need to join a gang, join my gang': Amrin Amin and 30 ex-offenders join forces to help the needy

Watch out, former MP Amrin Amin has formed his own gang.

Instead of what one might typically associate with gangs, Amrin's group is only focused on working together to be a force for good.

Last week, Amrin and 30 ex-offenders joined forces to help distribute food and groceries to needy families at Blk 4, 5 and 6 on Beach Road.

He shared the experience with his Facebook followers on Monday (April 18).

They’re fighting back by doing good. 30 ex-offenders came together to help needy families at Blk 4 and 5 Beach Road on... Posted by Amrin Amin on Monday, April 18, 2022

On April 17, some 30 ex-offenders with Amrin brought groceries and festive goods to Blk 4 and Blk 5 Beach Road, along with $2,000 to help needy families.

"They also got dates from Dadah Itu Haram (an anti-drug campaign) and masks and sanitizers from Kampong Kapor Family Service Centre," Amrin wrote.

Needy families at Blk 6 Beach Road received a treat in the form of chicken rice on April 14.

Amrin told AsiaOne the group of ex-offenders contacted him on April 2, inviting him to join their initiative.

What moved the 44-year-old was the group's willingness to raise $2,000 right out of their own pockets as he understands that many of them do not earn much.

Amrin Amin (far left) and a fellow volunteer in conversation at an HDB corridor.

PHOTO: Facebook/Amrin Amin

Amrin mentioned how proud he was and noted that it's "not easy for them to step up".

He added: "In jest, I often said that if you feel a need to join a gang, join my gang - we do good together, help others. The 'gang' is taking shape, no more jesting."

Some of his 'gang members' mentioned they've crossed paths with Amrin during their prison days, though he said he can't remember most of them due to the inmates' identical haircuts.

Three volunteers were hard at work distributing food and groceries.

PHOTO: Facebook/Amrin Amin

In spite of the stigma his group of volunteers may receive, Amrin was undeterred in commemorating their efforts.

"It's quite a tough period for some of them as they have just been released from prison. They need encouragement and support and doing such activities keeps them on the right path," Amrin told AsiaOne.

He added that the group is aware of people doubting and questioning them. In his many talks with them, his advice for them is to "make sure you don't prove some of the doubters right".

"Their intentions are noble - to help those in need, especially seniors living alone and young children. And they’re trying to be and do good - trying very hard! Well done, lads. We have your backs!" he added.

The Prisons (Amendment) Bill was passed in Parliament on Jan 11, to help prison inmates take on skills, training and education towards the tail-end of their sentence, CNA reported.

During the second reading of the Bill on the same day, several MPs asked for more to be done, such as tackling the issue of discrimination and stigma faced by ex-offenders.

Amrin was part of PAP's Sengkang GRC team for the 2020 General Election and the constituency was subsequently won by a Workers' Party team.

He will continue to assist the new PAP team in Sengkang GRC.

